Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,137,000.

RYE stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $65.30.

