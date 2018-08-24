Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (STIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,288,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,003,000 after buying an additional 418,198 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 16,049.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 375,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,632,000 after buying an additional 373,471 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 253.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 368,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,911,000 after buying an additional 264,295 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after buying an additional 94,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,230,000.

BMV STIP opened at $99.21 on Friday. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF has a 52-week low of $1,750.00 and a 52-week high of $2,005.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

