Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,398 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,376 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $663,670,000 after purchasing an additional 45,918 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 21.2% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,263,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $182,783,000 after purchasing an additional 221,067 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in F5 Networks by 10.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 818,126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,309,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,483 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $110,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147,480 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in F5 Networks by 15.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,001 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $105,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,010 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. Citigroup downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.65.

F5 Networks stock opened at $185.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.63 and a 12 month high of $186.21.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.59 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $429,602.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,637.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total value of $1,766,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,993 shares of company stock worth $5,972,820. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

