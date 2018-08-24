Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $1.04 Million in Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Vertical Group cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

FLO stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.16 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.58%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.90%.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

