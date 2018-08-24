Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $915,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.4% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 146,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 132.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 175,739 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,047,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,882,000 after purchasing an additional 335,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Loop Capital set a $27.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

AEO opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.46 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 47.41%.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,297,348 shares of company stock worth $80,736,891. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

