Community Bankers Trust Corp (ESXB) Insider Rex L. Smith III Buys 2,000 Shares

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) insider Rex L. Smith III bought 2,000 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $17,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Community Bankers Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,613. Community Bankers Trust Corp has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Community Bankers Trust had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 404,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 28,894 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 55.8% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 67,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 149,853 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Bankers Trust in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Community Bankers Trust in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

