Comparing CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (CLPR) and Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (NYSE: CHSP) and Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A alerts:

56.6% of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A and Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A -4.42% -2.65% -0.45% Chesapeake Lodging Trust 12.84% 7.39% 3.88%

Volatility and Risk

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A and Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A $103.95 million 2.04 -$2.35 million $0.38 31.29 Chesapeake Lodging Trust $598.27 million 3.29 $76.23 million $2.17 15.03

Chesapeake Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A. Chesapeake Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A and Chesapeake Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A 0 0 4 0 3.00 Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1 6 0 0 1.86

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A currently has a consensus target price of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 23.00%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a consensus target price of $27.26, indicating a potential downside of 16.39%. Given CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A is more favorable than Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Dividends

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chesapeake Lodging Trust pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Lodging Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Chesapeake Lodging Trust beats CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For more information on the Company, please visit www.clipperrealty.com.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust REIT focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The Trust owns 20 hotels with an aggregate of 6,279 rooms in eight states and the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.