Comparing First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) & CVB Financial (CVBF)

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ: CVBF) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and CVB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $336.99 million 12.10 $120.37 million $1.70 35.44 CVB Financial $329.34 million 8.26 $104.41 million $1.07 23.04

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than CVB Financial. CVB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 37.86% 13.29% 1.70% CVB Financial 34.66% 12.20% 1.59%

Dividends

First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVB Financial pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and CVB Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.9% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of CVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of CVB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Financial Bankshares and CVB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 1 4 0 0 1.80 CVB Financial 0 5 0 0 2.00

First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $44.40, suggesting a potential downside of 26.31%. CVB Financial has a consensus target price of $25.13, suggesting a potential upside of 1.93%. Given CVB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats CVB Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It also provides automated teller machines, drive-in and night deposit, safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, Internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transmitting, and other customary commercial banking services. In addition, the company offers personal trust services, including wealth management, administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts; and securities brokerage services, as well as administers retirement and employee benefit accounts, such as 401(k) profit sharing plans and IRAs;. As of December 31, 2017, it had 69 financial centers in Texas, including Abilene, San Angelo, Weatherford, Cleburne, Conroe, Stephenville, Granbury, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Burleson, Cisco, Clyde, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, Fort Worth, Glen Rose, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, Southlake, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Willis, Willow Park, Kingwood, Fulshear, El Campo, and Palacios. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Abilene, Texas.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans that are secured by owner-occupied and investor owned properties; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers various specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfer, and online account access. Further, it provides trust and investment-related services to customers through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. The company's customers consist primarily of small to mid-sized businesses and individuals located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California. As of April 18, 2018, the company operated 51 banking centers and 3 trust office locations. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

