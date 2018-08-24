Comparing Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) and Invesco Bond Fund (VBF)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: VBF) and Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Invesco Bond Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 46.91% 10.19% 5.87% Invesco Bond Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and Invesco Bond Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 1 2 2 2 2.71 Invesco Bond Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus target price of $22.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.38%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Invesco Bond Fund.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Invesco Bond Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $136.78 million 6.55 $49.54 million $2.07 10.76 Invesco Bond Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Bond Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Invesco Bond Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Invesco Bond Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Invesco Bond Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Goldman Sachs BDC has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Goldman Sachs BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Bond Fund has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Invesco Bond Fund on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed-rate investment-grade corporate bonds. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Baa U.S. Corporate Bond Index. It was formerly known as Invesco Van Kampen Bond Fund. Invesco Bond Fund was formed in 1970 and is domiciled in the United States.

