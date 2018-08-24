Comparing KBC Grp NV/ADR (KBCSY) & Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)

KBC Grp NV/ADR (NYSE: MUFG) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KBC Grp NV/ADR and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBC Grp NV/ADR $11.20 billion 2.69 $2.91 billion $3.41 10.56 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $54.79 billion 1.46 $11.05 billion $0.71 8.51

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than KBC Grp NV/ADR. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KBC Grp NV/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

KBC Grp NV/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. KBC Grp NV/ADR pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

KBC Grp NV/ADR has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KBC Grp NV/ADR and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC Grp NV/ADR 24.35% 13.02% 0.82% Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 16.35% 6.56% 0.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of KBC Grp NV/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KBC Grp NV/ADR and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC Grp NV/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

KBC Grp NV/ADR beats Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KBC Grp NV/ADR

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients primarily in Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland, and Slovakia. It accepts deposits; offers loans to individuals, businesses, and public authorities; and provides services, including payments, cash management, trade finance, leasing, corporate finance, and money and capital market products, as well as offers asset management services. KBC Group NV serves customers through a network of approximately 1,521 bank branches, as well as through insurance distribution networks and electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers banking products and services, including financial consulting services; deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing deposit accounts; asset management and administration services; trust products; and other investment products. This segment also provides annuity, single premium whole life, flat-rate premium whole life, medical, cancer, and nursing-care insurance products; testamentary trust services; housing loans; Internet banking services; and credit cards. The company's Corporate Banking Business Group segment provides loans and fund management, and remittance and foreign exchange services; derivatives, securitization, syndicated loans, and structured finance; investment banking services; and transaction and trust banking services. Its Trust Assets Business Group segment offers asset management and administration services for products, such as pension trusts and security trusts. This segment also provides a range of services to corporate and pension funds comprising pension fund management and administration, advice on pension schemes, and payment to beneficiaries. The company's Global Business Group segment offers project finance, export credit agency, and financing through asset-backed commercial papers; and investment banking services, such as debt/equity issuance and M&A advisory services, as well as consumer finance, investment, asset management, and other financial products and services to individuals, large corporations, financial institutions, and sovereign and multinational organizations. Its Global Markets Business Group segment offers financing, hedging, and investing solutions to retail, corporate, institutional, and governmental clients; and asset and liability management services. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

