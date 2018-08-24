Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,636 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Concho Resources worth $76,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $106.73 and a 52-week high of $163.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Concho Resources had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CXO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.48.

In related news, Director Mark B. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.39 per share, with a total value of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,818.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

