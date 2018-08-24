Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (CCM) Given $3.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $3.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Concord Medical Services an industry rank of 223 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concord Medical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Concord Medical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NYSE CCM traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.48. 506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Concord Medical Services has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.63.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

