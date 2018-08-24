Conduent Inc (CNDT) President Sells $722,133.90 in Stock

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) President David Amoriell sold 33,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $722,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 83,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CNDT opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Conduent Inc has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of -0.70.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Conduent had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the first quarter worth about $44,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Conduent by 30.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,172,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,520 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Conduent by 76.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,038 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Conduent by 204.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Conduent by 48.8% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 1,872,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,907,000 after purchasing an additional 613,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conduent from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Conduent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

