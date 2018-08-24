Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $288,000 in Cna Financial Corp (CNA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cna Financial in the second quarter worth $1,451,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cna Financial by 38.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Cna Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 637,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,463,000 after purchasing an additional 193,597 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Cna Financial by 42.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cna Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNA opened at $44.41 on Friday. Cna Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Cna Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Cna Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNA shares. ValuEngine lowered Cna Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 28th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

