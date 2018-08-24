Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of NutriSystem by 1,160.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NutriSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NutriSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NutriSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of NutriSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

NASDAQ NTRI opened at $40.45 on Friday. NutriSystem Inc. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. NutriSystem had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that NutriSystem Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. NutriSystem’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRI. ValuEngine raised shares of NutriSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NutriSystem in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other NutriSystem news, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,695.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Herratti sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

NutriSystem Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

