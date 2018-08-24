Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Portland General Electric (POR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POR. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 319,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 153,583 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.50 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “$45.10” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.72 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 63.32%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $200,516.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

