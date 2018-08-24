ConocoPhillips (COP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, ConocoPhillips has rallied 66.3%, outperforming the 43.6% collective gain of the stocks belonging to the industry. The company’s initiative to divest non-core assets seems impressive as the explorer could divert the proceeds toward oil-rich Eagle Ford shale, Delaware basin and Bakken shale. In fact, there are significant opportunities for the firm in the Eagle Ford where it owns about 3,400 undrilled locations. Strong focus on these prospective resources is expected to help ConocoPhillips achieve its target of 22% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of oil-equivalent production through 2017 to 2020. ConocoPhillips has raised its full-year 2018 production guidance to 1,225-1,255 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD) from 1,200-1,240 MBOED. The upcoming projects such as the GMT-2, Bohai Phase 2, Barossa are expected to be the key drivers of growth.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus set a $76.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.15. 98,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,029. The company has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.00%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, insider Don E. Jr. Wallette sold 59,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,271,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,587.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ryan Michael Lance sold 160,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $11,535,812.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,577,059 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $597,135,000 after buying an additional 363,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,890,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,320,000 after buying an additional 79,406 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,653,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $463,196,000 after buying an additional 179,404 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,686,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $395,894,000 after buying an additional 535,141 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,926,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $292,101,000 after buying an additional 1,282,558 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

