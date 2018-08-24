Continental Building Products (CBPX) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Continental Building Products earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 47.4443202871347 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

CBPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Continental Building Products from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

CBPX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.70. 5,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,603. Continental Building Products has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Continental Building Products will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Bruce Briggs sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $105,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dennis Romps sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

