Continental (CON) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CON. Warburg Research set a €285.00 ($323.86) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €267.00 ($303.41) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €222.00 ($252.27) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €253.00 ($287.50) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €217.98 ($247.70).

Shares of CON stock opened at €154.95 ($176.08) on Thursday. Continental has a twelve month low of €186.55 ($211.99) and a twelve month high of €257.40 ($292.50).

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

