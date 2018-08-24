Continental (CON) Given a €245.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €245.00 ($278.41) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note published on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) target price on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Independent Research set a €238.00 ($270.45) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($306.82) target price on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €224.26 ($254.84).

Shares of ETR CON opened at €153.95 ($174.94) on Monday. Continental has a 1-year low of €186.55 ($211.99) and a 1-year high of €257.40 ($292.50).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

