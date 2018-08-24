Contrasting Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRBP) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Abeona Therapeutics and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $29.44, indicating a potential upside of 106.63%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 409.73%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Abeona Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Abeona Therapeutics has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics -881.74% -23.02% -22.02% Corbus Pharmaceuticals N/A -78.61% -65.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics $840,000.00 813.27 -$27.31 million ($0.66) -21.59 Corbus Pharmaceuticals $2.44 million 117.23 -$32.42 million ($0.65) -7.69

Abeona Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corbus Pharmaceuticals. Abeona Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corbus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals beats Abeona Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B. It is also developing ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-301 for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutic products to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.