Copart (CPRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.90

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.90 and last traded at $62.95, with a volume of 27345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Copart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.74 million. Copart had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William E. Franklin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $5,304,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,810.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,752,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Copart by 27.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,625,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,080,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,932,000 after acquiring an additional 760,714 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,778,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,066,000 after acquiring an additional 689,731 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,885,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,676,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

