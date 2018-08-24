COPYTRACK Price Tops $0.0412 on Major Exchanges (CPY)

COPYTRACK (CURRENCY:CPY) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. One COPYTRACK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, COPYTRACK has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. COPYTRACK has a total market capitalization of $942,860.00 and approximately $521.00 worth of COPYTRACK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015228 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00269743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00147349 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00032791 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011052 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

COPYTRACK Token Profile

COPYTRACK’s genesis date was December 10th, 2017. COPYTRACK’s total supply is 53,000,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,878,925 tokens. COPYTRACK’s official website is copytrack.io. COPYTRACK’s official message board is steemit.com/@copytrackhq. COPYTRACK’s official Twitter account is @CopytrackHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling COPYTRACK

COPYTRACK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COPYTRACK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COPYTRACK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COPYTRACK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

