CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $2.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

