CORDA Investment Management LLC. Raises Position in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,090 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Vodafone Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $21,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Stellar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 46,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $32.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

