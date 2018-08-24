Corecivic (CXW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning. They currently have $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CoreCivic, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which provides correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. It designs, constructs, owns, manages and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic, Inc., formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Corecivic from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Corecivic from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $24.97 on Monday. Corecivic has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $449.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Corecivic will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.14%.

In related news, EVP Kim White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,763.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Overby sold 43,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $1,104,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,512.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,935. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Corecivic by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corecivic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,800,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,820,000 after buying an additional 33,668 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Corecivic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 69,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new position in Corecivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,347,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Corecivic by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 464,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 107,590 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corecivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.

