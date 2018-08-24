CorePoint Lodging Inc (CPLG) to Issue $0.07 Annual Dividend

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, September 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

