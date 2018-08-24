Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,356,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,329,000 after purchasing an additional 41,962 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,257,000 after purchasing an additional 381,536 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,919,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,692,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,716,000 after purchasing an additional 88,387 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,636.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,868.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $33.81.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

