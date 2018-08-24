Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Stake Increased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 43,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 20.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

OFC stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.70. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $33.81.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.10 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$28.83” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at $103,636.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $293,868.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

