Correvio Pharma Corp (CORV) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Correvio Pharma in a report issued on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Correvio Pharma’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORV opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Correvio Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.15.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 230.15% and a negative net margin of 69.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Correvio Pharma stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,092,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm.

