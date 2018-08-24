County Bancorp Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (ICBK)

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

County Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect County Bancorp to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

NASDAQ:ICBK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $169.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. equities analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICBK shares. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of County Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

In other County Bancorp news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 116,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,683.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $81,323.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,919 shares of company stock valued at $551,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

