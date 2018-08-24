Cpwm LLC Acquires 1,494 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 133.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.4% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,573 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $6,982,473.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,445,304.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald F. Textor sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.88, for a total value of $229,048.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,532,157.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,159 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.10.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $131.60. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

