Cpwm LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 399.4% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $164,000.

BIV opened at $81.40 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.91 and a twelve month high of $85.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

