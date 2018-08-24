Cpwm LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 352.4% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $689,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $245,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $220.35 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $189.27 and a 52 week high of $221.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

