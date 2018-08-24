Credit Suisse Group Increases Intuit (INTU) Price Target to $230.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.91. 77,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,588. The company has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Intuit has a one year low of $133.71 and a one year high of $219.46.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 79.36%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.21, for a total value of $796,909.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.41, for a total transaction of $20,941,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,823 shares of company stock worth $44,098,644. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 31.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 364,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,447,000 after buying an additional 86,895 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $589,000. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 97.3% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 90,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,488,000 after buying an additional 44,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

