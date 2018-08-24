Credit Suisse Group Raises TJX Companies (TJX) Price Target to $108.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s current price.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura raised their price target on TJX Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. MKM Partners set a $99.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $84.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $107.45 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $107.74. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 480,647 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,239,640 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $101,105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,930 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 214,913 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

