Critical Analysis: Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) vs. Heska (HSKA)

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HSKA) and Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Heska’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $2.85 million 52.91 -$27.81 million ($0.32) -4.25 Heska $129.34 million 5.98 $9.95 million $2.07 49.86

Heska has higher revenue and earnings than Pluristem Therapeutics. Pluristem Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heska, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heska has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pluristem Therapeutics and Heska, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Heska 0 1 5 0 2.83

Pluristem Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 203.31%. Heska has a consensus price target of $107.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.16%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Heska.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Heska shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Heska shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Heska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -77.44% -61.88% Heska 4.67% 11.49% 8.75%

Summary

Heska beats Pluristem Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The company focuses on cell therapies for the treatment of diseases such as muscle injury, acute radiation syndrome, pulmonary arterial hypertension and others. Its products include PLacental eXpanded, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps. This segment also provides veterinary imaging instruments and services, such as digital radiography solutions and ultrasound systems, as well as sells mobile digital radiography products; Cloudbank, a Web-based image storage solution; ViewCloud, a picture archival and communications system for Cloudbank; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; TRI-HEART Plus chewable tablets for the treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels, and therapy shots or drops. Its Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products segment offers bovine vaccines primarily under the Titanium and MasterGuard brands; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging. The company sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization and third-party distributors; and trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. Heska Corporation has product development partnership and licensing agreement with MBio Diagnostics, Inc. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.