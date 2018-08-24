Critical Contrast: Ardmore Shipping (ASC) vs. SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock (SHIP)

Ardmore Shipping (NASDAQ: SHIP) and SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHIP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ardmore Shipping and SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardmore Shipping 0 1 4 0 2.80 SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 49.64%. SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 219.15%. Given SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock is more favorable than Ardmore Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping -11.15% -5.70% -2.55% SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock -7.33% -16.04% -2.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Ardmore Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping $195.93 million 1.19 -$12.49 million ($0.37) -18.78 SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock $74.83 million 0.48 -$3.23 million N/A N/A

SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ardmore Shipping.

Volatility and Risk

Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ardmore Shipping beats SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 28 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

