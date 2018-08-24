Critical Contrast: Vision Sciences (CGNT) & Natus Medical (BABY)

Vision Sciences (NASDAQ: BABY) and Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vision Sciences and Natus Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vision Sciences $56.32 million 4.16 -$880,000.00 ($0.01) -385.00 Natus Medical $500.97 million 2.43 -$20.29 million $1.45 25.14

Vision Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natus Medical. Vision Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Vision Sciences has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natus Medical has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Vision Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Natus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.7% of Vision Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Natus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vision Sciences and Natus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vision Sciences 0 2 1 0 2.33 Natus Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67

Vision Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $4.58, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Natus Medical has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.71%. Given Natus Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Natus Medical is more favorable than Vision Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Vision Sciences and Natus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vision Sciences -1.57% -1.39% -1.21% Natus Medical -4.16% 11.18% 6.77%

Summary

Natus Medical beats Vision Sciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vision Sciences

Cogentix Medical, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets fiberoptic and video endoscopy products under the PrimeSight brand worldwide. The company offers endoscopes, such as cystoscopes, laryngoscopes, transnasal esophagoscopes, and bronchoscopes for medical use; and borescopes for industrial use, as well as digital processing units for medical use. It also provides EndoSheath Protective Barrier, a sterile, single-use microbial barrier for use with flexible endoscopes. In addition, the company offers Urgent PC System, a neuromodulation system that delivers percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation for office-based treatment of overactive bladder; and Macroplastique, an injectable, urethral bulking agent for the treatment of adult female stress urinary incontinence. Further, it provides Macroplastique products for the treatment of vesicoureteral reflux; PTQ Implants to treat fecal incontinence; Urgent PC System for the treatment of fecal incontinence; and VOX Implants to enhance speech and swallowing function in patients with unilateral vocal cord paralysis. Additionally, the company distributes wound care products in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Cogentix Medical, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of distributor organizations. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The company provides computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. It offers diagnostic electroencephalography (EEG), ambulatory EEG, and long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, intra-operative monitoring, and diagnostic and monitoring transcranial doppler ultrasound technology systems. The company also provides hearing screening products to screen the hearing; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. In addition, it offers jaundice management products to treat jaundice; brain injury products to diagnose the severity of brain injury; NICVIEW, a live streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); and essential products used in the everyday operation of NICU. Further, the company provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. Natus Medical Incorporated was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

