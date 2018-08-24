Critical Review: Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (IEP) and Tower International (TOWR)

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NYSE: TOWR) and Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock alerts:

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower International has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock and Tower International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock 1 0 0 0 1.00 Tower International 0 2 3 0 2.60

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 41.28%. Tower International has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.49%. Given Tower International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tower International is more favorable than Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock.

Dividends

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Tower International pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Tower International pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tower International has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock and Tower International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock $21.74 billion 0.64 $2.43 billion N/A N/A Tower International $1.99 billion 0.36 $47.62 million $3.76 9.20

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Tower International.

Profitability

This table compares Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock and Tower International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock 6.84% 10.19% 3.80% Tower International 2.39% 28.42% 6.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Tower International shares are held by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Tower International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment manufactures and distributes components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace, power generation, and industrial markets; and distributes automotive parts. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The company's Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 5,800 hotel rooms. The company's Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The company's Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Tower International Company Profile

Tower International, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes. It also offers lower vehicle frames and structures, such as pickup truck and sport utility vehicle (SUV) full frames, automotive engine and rear suspension cradles, floor pan components, and cross members. In addition, the company offers complex body-in-white assemblies comprising various components and sub-assemblies. Its products have applications in small and large cars, crossovers, pickups, and SUVs. The company was formerly known as Tower Automotive, LLC and changed its name to Tower International, Inc. in October 2010. Tower International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.