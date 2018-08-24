CROAT (CROAT) Price Reaches $0.0094 on Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, CROAT has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $318,544.00 and approximately $513.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 49,039,222 coins and its circulating supply is 33,969,025 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

