Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $27.94 Million Holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 5,920.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,504 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826,544 shares during the period. Imperial Oil accounts for about 2.8% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Imperial Oil worth $27,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,590,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $571,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076,398 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 234.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,564,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,300 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 29,228,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $774,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,729 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 78.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,558,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after buying an additional 686,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 69.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,372,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,605,000 after buying an additional 561,400 shares during the last quarter.

IMO opened at $31.63 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

