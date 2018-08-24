Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $3.65 Million in Carnival Corp (CCL) Stock

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Carnival by 9,491.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,782,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carnival by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,448,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,059 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Carnival by 15.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,178,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,840 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,378,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,544,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $314,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CCL. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Carnival to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

