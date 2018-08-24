Curecoin Price Up 3.2% This Week (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001639 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $1,732.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00863500 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002803 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011897 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012331 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 23,890,903 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

