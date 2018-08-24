Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,962 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CY. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.96.

Shares of CY opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.06. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.49 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 0.49%. Cypress Semiconductor’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

In other news, Director Michael S. Wishart sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $99,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,465 shares of company stock valued at $293,244. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.