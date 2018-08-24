DA Davidson Weighs in on Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report released on Wednesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Heckmann now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JKHY. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.29.

JKHY stock opened at $156.60 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $99.44 and a fifty-two week high of $159.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider John F. Prim sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $1,005,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,804,991.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.21, for a total value of $459,958.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,047,504.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,379 shares of company stock worth $3,978,871 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 311.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.