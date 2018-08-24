Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Position in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (IHF)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 110.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care in the first quarter worth about $261,000.

BMV IHF opened at $193.90 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones US Health Care has a 1 year low of $130.95 and a 1 year high of $172.85.

