Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 43,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 29,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 92.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 61,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $73.11.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 9.34%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

In other news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. bought 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.11 per share, for a total transaction of $600,939.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,754.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $654,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,249.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,986 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.