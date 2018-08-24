Dakota Wealth Management Invests $293,000 in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) Stock

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,009,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,581,000 after buying an additional 1,292,048 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7,579.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,127,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,896 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3,468.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 881,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 856,370 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136,195.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 324,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 322,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR opened at $47.82 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

