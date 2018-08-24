Daneel Price Down 6.7% This Week (DAN)

Daneel (CURRENCY:DAN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Daneel has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Daneel has a total market cap of $658,302.00 and approximately $16,907.00 worth of Daneel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Daneel token can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000478 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000340 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Daneel Token Profile

Daneel (DAN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Daneel’s total supply is 69,320,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,532,383 tokens. Daneel’s official website is daneel.io. The Reddit community for Daneel is /r/Daneel_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Daneel’s official Twitter account is @daneelproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Daneel Token Trading

Daneel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daneel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Daneel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Daneel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

